HYPER St. Patty’s Day sale up to 50% off: MacBook sleeves, hubs, more from $12.50

HYPER, maker of Thunderbolt hubs, charging gear, and Apple accessories, has now launched its St. Patty’s Say sale with up to 50% in savings. Alongside the offers from the sale you’ll find highlighted below, we are also tracking some solid deals on its HyperShield Stash & Go MacBook Sleeves. You’ll find the 13- and 14-inch model at $31.49 as well the 15- and 16-inch variant at $34.99, both with free shipping. Regularly $45 and $50 respectively, this is matching our previous mention, and a solid 30% in savings. Compatible with all of Apple’s latest MacBooks, including the new MacBook Air, these cases are “slim, protective laptop sleeves with an interior organization panel” to stow some accessories. You’ll find a GRID-IT!-like panel of elastic straps and bands to neatly stow cables, mice, chargers, and more alongside the padded MacBook compartment with “a water resistant coating to protect your tech from spills or the elements.” Be sure to check out our recent roundup of the best MacBook Air cases while you’re at it– there are full-grain leather models, waxed canvas options, and more. And then head below for additional HYPER deals.

More HYPER St. Patty’s Day deals:

Browse through the rest of the HYPER St. Patty’s Day event right here for up to 50% off cables, accessories, Thunderbolt docks, hubs, and much more.

And then swing by our Mac accessories hub for additional deals on tap this week including Samsung’s 9to5Toys favorite T7 portable SSD, this Baseus 6-in-1 100W charging station, Logitech’s ergonomic Lift vertical mouse, and Kensington’s Thunderbolt 4 Hub with dual display support.

HyperShield Stash & Go Sleeve features:

The HyperShield Stash & Go Sleeve is a slim, protective laptop sleeve with an interior organization panel to stash your additional tech accessories like cables, chargers, mice, and connectivity solutions. Compatible with any 15”-16” MacBook. The interior padded laptop compartment provides protection from bumps and scratches, keeping your tech safe and sound. The durable, 1200D polyester exterior provides ample protection for your MacBook against scratches, dings, and minor wear and tear. The 1200D polyester exterior has been coated to repel water and protect your tech from spills or the elements.

