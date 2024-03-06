Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut officially lands on PC in May with unlocked frame rates, more

After announcing it was bringing Horizon Forbidden West Complete to PC earlier this year – it releases on March 21, Sony has now taken to its official PlayStation Blog to announce the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima. The Director’s Cut of Sucker Punch’s gorgeous samurai-meets-ninja action game is now officially ready to land on PC in a couple month’s time. Sony has been slowly but surely bringing its exclusive titles over to PC battlestations for a few years now and it looks as though that trend will continue through 2024 as the complete version of the critically acclaimed open-world samurai action adventure game is set to launch come May. Hit the jump for more details on the PC features and pre-order details for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut officially lands on PC this May

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PC includes the full game, as expected, alongside the Iki Island expansion and access to the game’s cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode.

Sucker Punch has been working with the development team at Nixxes to make this PC port a reality, saying the teams have been hard at work for the past year “to bring the Sucker Punch in-house engine technology to PC and implement” PC-specific features. These include unlocked frame rates, a variety of graphics settings and presets, and customizable mouse and keyboard controls.

Players can also leverage ultrawide monitor support – the game is “fully optimized for 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions and even supports 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups.” Additional performance-enhancing technologies for PC gamers bring NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3 to the experience, both with upscaling and frame generation options, while Intel XeSS upscaling is also supported alongside “NVIDIA DLAA or FSR 3 Native AA to further boost image quality.”

Here’s what Sucker Punch had to say about extensive controller support for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PC:

Use Steam Input to remap and customize the peripheral of your choice to your preference. For a more immersive experience, use a PlayStation DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, so you can feel the tension of drawing a bow and the strikes of your sword.

And lastly, here are the pre-order bonus options:

You can wishlist and pre-purchase Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut now on Steam and the Epic Games Store. If you pre-purchase the game, you’ll get access to the following early in-game unlocks when the game releases on 16 May:

New Game+ Horse

Traveler’s Attire

Broken Armor dyes from Baku’s shop

Scope out the new Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – Features Trailer | PC Games:

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PC releases on May 16, 2024.

