March PS Plus FREE monthly games: F1 23, Destiny 2: Witch Queen, Sifu, and more

Sony has now taken to the official PlayStation Blog to unveil the March PS Plus FREE monthly games. This month we had Steelrising, Rollerdrome, and Foamstars, alongside some bonus Fall Guys add-ons, but Sony has now dropped the details on the next batch of freebies landing for members starting next week. Head below for more details on the March PS Plus FREE monthly games.

March PS Plus FREE monthly games

As is always the case, with the announcement of the next batch, the clock has begun ticking on scoring the current lineup. You have until March 4 to download the February titles before the March freebies go live the following day. You’ll need an active PS Plus membership to both download and keep these free games every month.

The March 2024 Monthly Games are now set to go live starting on March 5 and will remain so until the following month on April 1. Next month’s lineup includes the following titles:

Next month will also deliver the Finals S.O Sleek Bundle exclusively to PlayStation Plus members:

PlayStation Plus members can access a unique cosmetic bundle in The Finals, includes two different sets of military themed outfits and weapon skins: 2 Epic Outfits and 12 Epic Weapon skins. You’ll be able to find and download this bundle in addition to the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games line up on PlayStation Store. Download The Finals from PlayStation Store to access. Once downloaded, the bundle’s contents will be available in-game.

More of the latest in the world of PlayStation:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!