New details on upcoming Spider-Man 2 update: New Game+ Ultimate Levels, Hellfire Gala suits, and much more

After a brief delay and promising of the upcoming Spider-Man 2 update would hit on March 7, Insomniac is still on track for release and has now given more details on what to expect. The update was originally supposed to hit by the end 2023 before being officially pushed back into 2024. But developer Insomniac has now taken to the official PlayStation Blog to give more details on what to expect come March 7, 2024 when the major Spider-Man 2 update lands for webslingers everywhere. Everything is waiting down below.

First up, and as promised, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 version 1.002 will bring New Game+ mode to the game. One of the biggest requests among gamers, the upcoming New Game+ will come with the ability to bring over all of your suits and abilities to another play through at harder difficulties. Players will also be able to replay missions as well as unlock “Ultimate Levels, Golden Gadget styles, and more!”

New suits and more

On the style front, the update will bring some “suit styles for several of Peter’s symbiote story suits in the game” if you “play and unlock them via New Game+ Ultimate Levels.” Players will be able to set which color the symbiote abilities are as well.”

There will also be two new suits for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that Insomniac Games, Marvel Games, and Gameheads have partnered to create. Players will be able to gain early access to the Fly N’ Fresh suits at $4.99:

Starting March 7,2024 and continuing through April 5, 2024, PlayStation will donate $4.99 (100% of the purchase price) of each Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack in the United States to Gameheads, up to $1 million*. We appreciate your help in supporting Gameheads’ mission of empowering low-income youth and youth of color to thrive in the video games industry. Don’t worry, we don’t plan to start charging for suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2; the Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack will be available for at no additional cost to all players at a later date.

Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack includes;

Fly Suit for Peter

Fresh Suit for Miles

10 photo mode stickers

2 photo mode frames

On top of that, Insomniac is bringing Marvel’s Hellfire Gala suits to the game for both Peter and Miles:

Peter sports the design created by Russell Dauterman, and Miles gets his iconic look from Bernard Chang’s gorgeous Hellfire Gala variant cover for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #8.

Photo Mode, Day/Night, and more

Photo Mode is seeing some notable upgrades as well including action figure mode and stickers. And once you complete the story, you’ll be able to change the time of day, “allowing you to get all those cool Photo Mode shots with just the right lighting. Make sure you share them with us on social by using the #InsomGamesCommunity hashtag!”

And lastly, here are the details on the major updates for Accessibility:

We’ve added Audio Descriptions** and Screen Reader** to the game. We know that these features were highly anticipated, and we’re thankful to the community for giving us a little extra time to ensure they were polished and ready to be released. We also have additional features like Cinematic Captions and High Contrast Outlines, among several new features added to this update.

Get a closer look at the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update right here via Sony.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!