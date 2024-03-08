Score an extra Charging Speaker Dock for Google Pixel Tablet at $78 (Reg. $130)

Already have one of Google’s new Pixel Tablets and want to use the smart display features in another room? Amazon is offering one of Google’s official Charging Speaker Docks for $77.99 shipped. It drops from the usual $130 price tag if you don’t mind going with the Porcelain style, saving you 40%. This is a match of the all-time low for only the second time, too. The Hazel colorway is also on sale at $112.61, albiet with less savings than its lighter colorway counterpart.

One of the best parts about the new Pixel Tablet isn’t even the fact that it’s a tablet at all. It’s that it comes with the Charging Speaker Dock to turn the Android experience into a smart display. The magnetic docking design practically begs for you to score a second one for the nightstand, kitchen, or family room, and now today’s discount lets you do it. When docked on the charger, it wil turn the tablet’s screen into a Nest Hub with hands-free access to Google Assistant, smart home control features, and more.

If you don’t currently have a Pixel Tablet, the latest from Google currently sells for $499. We break down the whole experience over at 9to5Google in our hands-on review, too.

Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock features:

The Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock keeps your Pixel Tablet charged 24/7, so it’s always ready when you are. Get hands-free help with Google Assistant and easily control compatible smart home devices. And the dock doubles as a speaker to fill your home with sound.

