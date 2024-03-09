ECOVACS X2 OMNI robot vac/mop with 8,000Pa suction and self-cleaning at $1,090 ($410 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT X2 OMNI Robot Vacuum & Mop down at $1089.99 shipped. You’ll also find this same deals priced matched over at Amazon. Regularly $1,500, this is a straight up $410 price drop and the best price we can find. While it has been hovering in the $1,150 range at Amazon as of late, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked there since the holidays last year. After getting a chance to go hands-on with this one for review, where we said the X2 OMNI provides an incredibly reliable cleaning experience, anyone looking for a truly intelligent and high-tech cleaning experience will want to take a closer look at this deal. Head below for all of the details.

The DEEBOT X2 OMNI is not just your average cleaning bot. It puts most of the competition to shame in the power department, with 8,000Pa suction power, and also features one of the more high-tech auto-empty stations. The ECOVACS OMNI station “offers a fully automated solution” that self-empties (holds up to 90 days of dust), it washes the mopping pads with hot water and dries them off afterwards, and can even refuel the robot cleaner’s water tank.

It leverages AI-controlled AIVI 3D 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance while its vacuuming and mopping your floors – the “robot can “learn” and “think” to achieve more flexible and accurate dynamic obstacle avoidance.” It also features the “industry’s first Dual-laser LiDAR Navigation” that “can detect objects up to 10 meters away at a 210-degree angle, making it smartly navigate, avoid obstacles, and map cleaning paths in your home.”

This thing even features live video monitoring and two-way talk, effectively doubling as a mobile home security camera – the “Starlight Camera lets you watch your home in real-time and have video chats to keep an eye on your family and pets.”

ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT X2 OMNI features:

Ultimate Hands-Free Cleaning: ECOVACS OMNI station offers a fully automated solution. It self-empties with a large dust bag that holds up to 90 days of dust, while also washing wipes with 131°F hot water to ensure cleanliness. Additionally, it refills the robot’s built-in water tank with clean water to cover up to 4300 sqft (400 sqm) and uses hot air to dry the mop after each use, preventing unpleasant odors.

8000Pa Powerful Suction with Extra-Long Roller Brush: Ecovacs features a longer 200mm main rubber brush for more efficient cleaning. Made of rubber, it minimizes hair entanglement and, combined with its 8000Pa powerful suction, swiftly and effectively collects crumbs, hair and dust on both hard floors and carpets. Ideal for homes with pets.

Intelligent 15mm Auto Mop Lifting: With ECOVACS’ latest innovation, the X2 OMNI can automatically raise its mop by 15mm when it detects carpets. This prevents unnecessary mopping on carpets and simultaneously increases suction power for efficient carpet cleaning. Enjoy comprehensive cleaning without compromising on convenience.

