Anker’s regularly $100 8-in-1 USB-C/4K HDMI iPad stand and hub falls even lower to $62

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest iPad DealsAnker
Reg. $100 $62
Anker 8-in-1 Foldable iPad Dock

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 8-in-1 Foldable iPad Dock for $61.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100, this is 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also among the lowest we have tracked since release, coming in at $4 under our previous mention from earlier this year. This is Anker’s solid metal stand compatible with a range of USB-C iPad and tablet models, providing a neat, tidy, and ergonomic desktop setup. Alongside the ability to adjust the dual articulating points on the stand side of things, it also features an integrated hub in the base to expand your setup further. It has pass-through charging, a pair of USB-A data ports, 4K at 60Hz HDMI output, a microSD/SD card reader, and a 3.5mm auxiliary audio option. Head below for more details. 

If the integrated USB-C and 4K hub built-in to the base of the model above isn’t of interest, one of the more basic metal stands will likely do the trick, and save you some cash. This Lamicall model, for example, is one we have featured a number of times, delivering a range of color options with a metal build and an adjustable design from just $16 Prime shipped

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of Plugable’s iPad docking stand that also doubles as an 8-in-1 USB-C/HDMI hub though. This one does include the I/O expansion while also coming in at a touch less than today’s featured offer on the Anker model. Another option comes by way of Native Union’s new articulating matte metal and recycled fabric MacBook and iPad Desk Stands – get a complete breakdown of these options in our launch coverage right here

Anker 8-in-1 Foldable iPad Dock features:

  • Transform the Way You Work: Turn your iPad Pro or USB-C tablet into a complete productivity tool. Get the perfect angle, height, and orientation for any task or to suit any preference, making working from home easier than ever.
  • Expand Your Connectivity: Equipped with a USB-C Power Delivery input port, a 4K HDMI port, 2 USB-A data ports, a 3.5 mm AUX port, and microSD / SD card slots.
  • Pass-Through Charging: Use a 45W–100W USB-C charger with the USB-C power delivery input port to provide a high-speed pass-through charge to your connected iPad or tablet. (Charger not included).
  • High Speed, High Definition: Transfer files via 2 USB-A ports and the microSD / SD card slots, and connect to an external display in up to 4K@60Hz via the HDMI port.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…
Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bosch Tronic 4000 6.5kW electric tankless under-sink wa...
Govee’s new smart Neon Rope Light 2 debuts with M...
Popular Nitro Deck anti-drift Switch controller hits on...
Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station hi...
Cole Haan Spring Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of ...
TCL’s 85-inch AirPlay Q7 120Hz 4K Google TV down ...
Panasonic eneloop pro power pack includes 10 rechargeab...
Rocketbook’s smart reusable Sticky Notes with ...
Load more...
Show More Comments