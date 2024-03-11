Anker’s regularly $100 8-in-1 USB-C/4K HDMI iPad stand and hub falls even lower to $62

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 8-in-1 Foldable iPad Dock for $61.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100, this is 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also among the lowest we have tracked since release, coming in at $4 under our previous mention from earlier this year. This is Anker’s solid metal stand compatible with a range of USB-C iPad and tablet models, providing a neat, tidy, and ergonomic desktop setup. Alongside the ability to adjust the dual articulating points on the stand side of things, it also features an integrated hub in the base to expand your setup further. It has pass-through charging, a pair of USB-A data ports, 4K at 60Hz HDMI output, a microSD/SD card reader, and a 3.5mm auxiliary audio option. Head below for more details.

If the integrated USB-C and 4K hub built-in to the base of the model above isn’t of interest, one of the more basic metal stands will likely do the trick, and save you some cash. This Lamicall model, for example, is one we have featured a number of times, delivering a range of color options with a metal build and an adjustable design from just $16 Prime shipped.

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of Plugable’s iPad docking stand that also doubles as an 8-in-1 USB-C/HDMI hub though. This one does include the I/O expansion while also coming in at a touch less than today’s featured offer on the Anker model. Another option comes by way of Native Union’s new articulating matte metal and recycled fabric MacBook and iPad Desk Stands – get a complete breakdown of these options in our launch coverage right here.

Anker 8-in-1 Foldable iPad Dock features:

Transform the Way You Work: Turn your iPad Pro or USB-C tablet into a complete productivity tool. Get the perfect angle, height, and orientation for any task or to suit any preference, making working from home easier than ever.

Expand Your Connectivity: Equipped with a USB-C Power Delivery input port, a 4K HDMI port, 2 USB-A data ports, a 3.5 mm AUX port, and microSD / SD card slots.

Pass-Through Charging: Use a 45W–100W USB-C charger with the USB-C power delivery input port to provide a high-speed pass-through charge to your connected iPad or tablet. (Charger not included).

High Speed, High Definition: Transfer files via 2 USB-A ports and the microSD / SD card slots, and connect to an external display in up to 4K@60Hz via the HDMI port.

