Scope out Native Union’s new articulating matte metal and recycled fabric MacBook/iPad Desk Stands

Just after the debut of its new sustainable leather-alternative two-sided desk mats, Native Union is expanding its desk collection with its latest MacBook and iPad stand. The brand is best known around here for its unique and interesting design touches, with a focus on clean and minimalist aesthetics, eco-friendly builds, and interesting textural composition, much of which carries over to its Desk Laptop Stand that is now available for purchase in three colorways. Get a closer look at the Native Union Desk Laptop Stand below.

New matte metal Native Union Desk Laptop Stand

The Native Union Desk Laptop Stand might be one of the nicest looking options I have seen in some time. Standing out from the slew of cold silver steel treatments with a somewhat unique matte metal finish in Black, Slate Green, or Sand Stone. It presents a sort of modern, minimalist design, complete with a 100% recycled fabric surface to provide a soft landing pad for your MacBook, iPad, or laptop. It is designed to work with “all laptops and tablets up to 5kg including MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Lenovo ThinkPad, Dell, HP, Chromebook and more.”

The adjustable, hinged arm extends from the heavy metal base where users will find additional storage space for small accessories, Apple Pencil, pens, and more. The hinged arm features two articulation points to get your machine at the right height and angle – the “foldable design can adjust both the height and angle of your device up to 60cm to find the position that works best for you and your desk setup.”

Features at a glance:

Elevate your laptop or tablet for a more comfortable workspace & ergonomic posture

Adjustable, foldable design raises your device up to 60cm to optimize viewing & relieve neck strain

Weighted base, nonslip silicone grip & strong hinges keep the stand stable

Base tray with pen holder keeps your desk neat & organized

100% recycled fabric surface adds anti-scratch protection & a warm touch to your space

Matte metal finish complements your work desk or home office

Universally compatible with all laptops & tablets

The new Native Union Desk Laptop Stand is now available for purchase at $79.99 shipped. There are three colors here, each of which matching its new desk mats and its latest collection of iPhone cases.

More of the latest from Native Union:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!