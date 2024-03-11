Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Tennis, Luigi’s Mansion 3, much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
33% off $40
Super Mario Maker 2

In today’s best console game deals we continue our Mario Day celebration with ongoing deals on Switch consoles and first-party Switch games. After Nintendo officially confirmed it was hard at work on the sequel to the Super Mario Bros. Movie yesterday, we are still tracking big-time price drops on some of the best Mario Switch games out there. Ranging from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Golf Super Rush to Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more, you can also now score a copy of Super Mario Maker 2 down at $39.99 shipped via both Amazon and Best Buy. Now 33% off and matching the lowest we have tracked in months, you can bring home a nearly endless collection of 2D Mario action to your Switch library with this one. Not to mention the ability to create your own courses and share them with the world. Head below for the rest of the ongoing Mario Day 2024 game and console deals. 

Mario Day 2024 game and consoles deals now live!

Update: Amazon is now offering the latest Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition for $350 with a $25 Amazon store credit attached

Here we go! Mario Day deals now live: Switch consoles, games, accessories, and more

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo officially unveils Mario Day 2024 game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bosch Tronic 4000 6.5kW electric tankless under-sink wa...
Govee’s new smart Neon Rope Light 2 debuts with M...
Popular Nitro Deck anti-drift Switch controller hits on...
Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station hi...
Cole Haan Spring Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of ...
TCL’s 85-inch AirPlay Q7 120Hz 4K Google TV down ...
Panasonic eneloop pro power pack includes 10 rechargeab...
Rocketbook’s smart reusable Sticky Notes with ...
Load more...
Show More Comments