Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Tennis, Luigi’s Mansion 3, much more

In today’s best console game deals we continue our Mario Day celebration with ongoing deals on Switch consoles and first-party Switch games. After Nintendo officially confirmed it was hard at work on the sequel to the Super Mario Bros. Movie yesterday, we are still tracking big-time price drops on some of the best Mario Switch games out there. Ranging from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Golf Super Rush to Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more, you can also now score a copy of Super Mario Maker 2 down at $39.99 shipped via both Amazon and Best Buy. Now 33% off and matching the lowest we have tracked in months, you can bring home a nearly endless collection of 2D Mario action to your Switch library with this one. Not to mention the ability to create your own courses and share them with the world. Head below for the rest of the ongoing Mario Day 2024 game and console deals.

Update: Amazon is now offering the latest Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition for $350 with a $25 Amazon store credit attached.

