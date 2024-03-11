Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Tennis, Luigi’s Mansion 3, much more

In today’s best console game deals we continue our Mario Day celebration with ongoing deals on Switch consoles and first-party Switch games. After Nintendo officially confirmed it was hard at work on the sequel to the Super Mario Bros. Movie yesterday, we are still tracking big-time price drops on some of the best Mario Switch games out there. Ranging from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Golf Super Rush to Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more, you can also now score a copy of Super Mario Maker 2 down at $39.99 shipped via both Amazon and Best Buy. Now 33% off and matching the lowest we have tracked in months, you can bring home a nearly endless collection of 2D Mario action to your Switch library with this one. Not to mention the ability to create your own courses and share them with the world. Head below for the rest of the ongoing Mario Day 2024 game and console deals.
Mario Day 2024 game and consoles deals now live!
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo $24 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids DLC packs from $2.50
- And even more…
Update: Amazon is now offering the latest Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition for $350 with a $25 Amazon store credit attached.
- Nintendo Switch — OLED Model $350 + $25 gift card
- Nintendo Switch $300 + $25 gift card
- Nintendo Switch Lite $200 + $25 gift card
Here we go! Mario Day deals now live: Switch consoles, games, accessories, and more
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $16 (Reg. $40)
- Ubisoft Publisher eShop Sale up to 85% off
- Capcom Publisher eShop Sale up to 83% off
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
Nintendo officially unveils Mario Day 2024 game deals
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60)
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores $13 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched at Xbox
- New Xbox Best Rated Digital sale up to 75% off
- Starfield, Tony Hawk, GTA, and much more
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy XVI $47.50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 digital sale
- March PlayStation PSN sale up to 85% off
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
