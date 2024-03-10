Nintendo just officially confirmed the next animated Mario movie and its release date! Plus more for Mario Day 2024

Alongside all of today’s Mario Day deals on games, LEGO, toys, consoles, and more, Nintendo has now served up a special video on its YouTube channel with some fun new announcements. Not only did we get the release dates for the upcoming Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, but Shigeru Miyamoto himself made an appearance to talk about the next Super Mario Bros. movie! More details below.

Next Super Mario Bros. movie on the way!

In the vide below, Miyamoto said he has something to share with us, and that something is that Nintendo is now officially working on a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.! It is once again working with Illumination, the studio behind the original Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Much of the same team from the first film has been working on the film for a while now and “animation starts soon.”

We’ll let you know the details once we’re ready to share more. This time too, the staff at Illumination and Nintendo are working together. We’re thinking about broadening Mario’s world further, and it’ll have a bright and fun story. We hope you’ll look forward to it!

The next Super Mario Bros. Movie will release on April 3, 2026 in the US.

I guess this news doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering how popular and financially successful the original movie was. But it is nice to get the official word and that much of the same team, including the directors, are hard at work on the next animated Mario experience.

The video ends with a release date for Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door on May 23, 2024

ICYMI: #PaperMario: The Thousand-Year Door arrives on #NintendoSwitch May 23rd! #PaperMarioTheThousandYearDoor

…as well as Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD on June 27, 2024.

Are you ready for a spooky summer full of paranormal puzzles? Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD comes to #NintendoSwitch June 27th!

Switch Online gamers will also be seeing Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Marios Tennis from the Game Boy and Game Bot Color libraries ago live on March 12, 2024.

And be sure to swing by our roundup of all of today’s best Mario Day deals, including $25 gift card and store credit promotions on just about all Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles. You’ll also find a some of the best Mario Switch games now on sale at various retailers joined by toys, collectibles, accessories, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!