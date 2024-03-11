New all-time low drops JBL’s Authentics 300 Assistant speaker to $278 (Reg. $450), more

Amazon is now marking down the new lineup of JBL Authentics smart speakers. These new Google Assistant offerings also arrive with Alexa and just launched last fall. Now, the Authentics 300 is a highlight at $278 shipped. It drops from the usual $450 price tag and marks a new all-time low. We last saw it sell for $379, and now its another $101 off in order to hit the best-ever discount. Today’s offer is one of the first chances to save period after skipping out on Black Friday last year. We found that it hits all of the right notes in our hands-on review, and we explore why below the fold.

The story with the new JBL Authentics 300 may be headlined by its smart features, but we have to at talk about the eye-catching design first. There’s a classic retro build that pairs a leather-like enclosure with a grid-textured grille on the front – all with brushed metal accenting. Premium build aside, JBL packs dual tweeters and a downward-firing passive radiator into the form-factor.

There’s Bluetooth for pairing right to your smartphone for playing music, as well as Wi-Fi to summon your smart assistant of course. Both Alexa and Google Assistant make the cut, turning this already nifty looking speaker into a smart home for controlling smart home gear, conversing with the digital helpers, and streaming music directly from your preferred service. The JBL Authentics 300 speaker manages to pull that off with 8 hours of battery life for untethered playback.

You’ll also find a pair of other JBL Authentics speakers on sale today, too. Both the smaller and larger counterparts to the 300 model join the deals as some of the very first chances to save at their respective prices below.

JBL Authentics 300 features:

Fill any room in your house with stereo sound. A pair of 25mm tweeters bring out the details in your music, while the full-range 5.25-inch woofer and down-firing 6.5-inch passive radiator deliver deep bass. These top-grade components ensure you’ll get the perfect audio balance, no matter what kind of music you’re listening to. The JBL Authentics 300 delivers iconic style inspired by classic JBL retro designs, in a portable home speaker that looks great in any decor.

