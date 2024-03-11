OnePlus 12R at $500 now comes with an extra $100 gift card

Amazon is now offering the new OnePlus 12R Android Smartphone for $499.99 shipped with a bonus $100 gift card. This is the retail price on the unlocked 128GB handset, but now you get a free $100 credit. It’s the best value we’ve seen for those not wanting to trade-in a device. We dive into how OnePlus managed to deliver more flagship-caliber specs at a midrange price over in our announcement coverage.

The new OnePlus 12R arrives as the little sibling to the standard OnePlus 12, delivering a more midrange experience centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. There’s 12GB of storage and 8GB of RAM on the base model, which is joined by a 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the front with a 120Hz refresh rate. The internal 5,500mAh battery is backed by the same 80W SUPERVOOC charging as on its flagship counterpart, and around back there’s a 50MP main camera with both macro and ultrawide lens for good measure. All of that makes it a more budget-friendly option to consider compared to some of the higher-end handsets just hitting the market.

But if you’re looking for a more unique take on the handset, OnePlus is partnering with Genshin Impact for the second time to bring some even more cute visuals to its OnePlus 12R. This new limited-edition handset is now available for purchase and includes a custom blue colorway with some lightning decals inspired by Keqing, a playable character from the game. I took a hands-on look at this new smartphone last month if you want a better idea of what to expect.

OnePlus 12R features:

The OnePlus 12R strikes the perfect balance of power and performance. The 4th Gen LTPO display with 120Hz makes all your content feel incredibly responsive. We’ve added the largest ever battery on a OnePlus phone – 5500 mAh – so you can spend less time plugged in to a charger. A versatile 50MP triple camera system brings all your memories to life. All this – powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with up to 16GB of RAM. The OnePlus 12R is the perfect high-performance smartphone, ready for all-day use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!