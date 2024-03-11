Samsung’s 200MB/s 256GB PRO Ultimate microSD drops to $28 (Reg. $35), more from $23

Amazon is now offering the 256GB Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD Memory Card down at $27.99 shipped. Regularly $35, this is 20% off the going rate and matching the same price we are tracking as part of the Discover Samsung Spring Sale. Today’s offer also comes within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low we tracked over the holidays last year at $25. You’re looking at Samsung’s latest and greatest microSD card lineup, clocking in at speeds up to 200MB/s alongside A2 app-loading action and V30 video speeds – it is among the better consumer-grade microSD cards out there if you ask me. Alongside Samsung’s protection against the elements, wear-out, and drops, it ships with a 10-year warranty, and you can get a better idea of the user experience in our hands-on review right here. Head below for more deals and details.
More microSD memory card deals live right now:
- 256GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD 180MB/s $23 (Reg. $30)
- 512GB Samsung EVO Select microSD 130MB/s $25 (Reg. $35)
- 512GB Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD 200MB/s $48 (Reg. $60+)
- 1TB PNY PRO Elite microSD 100MB/s $70 (Reg. $125)
- 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra microSD 150MB/s $110 (Reg. $150)
Elsewhere in storage deals, this morning we spotted a solid deal on PNY’s 4TB EliteX-PRO portable SSD with speeds up to 1,600MB/s. This model is down from its regularly $380 price tag to $238 shipped via Amazon. You’ll also want to scope out the brand new PNY RP60 portable SSD with a particularly rugged build that just debuted for the first time last week.
Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD features:
The PRO Ultimate MicroSD makes it easy to complete each task; Spend more time creating and less time saving with read & write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s—bringing you faster loading and 4K UHD video capture. Whether you’re using a phone or a gaming console, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for extensive compatibility; It’s a true team player when it comes to heavy-duty application usage or file-saving.
