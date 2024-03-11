Sonos Sub Mini sees first discount down to $343 (New low, Reg. $429)

Amazon is offering the first chance to save on the new Sonos Sub Mini. It drops down to $343.20 shipped from its usual $429 price tag. This is a 20% discount and the only time we’ve seen a new condition model go on sale – and even then, it was down to today’s price. Sonos Sub Mini is the perfect way to expand your home theater setup without breaking the bank or annoying your neighbors. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

The more compact design that you’d expect from its name scheme means that while it does bring some extra bass into your setup, it won’t be as booming as the full on Sonos Sub. This smaller model pairs with any of the other gear in your Sonos setup and brings dual force-cancelling woofers into the mix. Being part of the Sonos ecosystem means that it can also take advantage of the company’s Trueplay tuning tech for optimizing the bass to your specific room.

If you’re looking to take a first step into the world of Sonos, I just reviewed the Sonos Move 2. It made one hell of a first impression on me with a fun green colorway and only kept that momentum up with stellar stereo playback and a portable design that keeps me serenaded for 24 hours on a single charge. On top of just being a more affordable way to listen to your tunes anywhere, I can personally recommend it for anyone in the market for a more portable smart speaker – or even as an entry into the Sonos ecosystem.

Sonos Sub Mini features:

Deepen your enjoyment of TV, music, and more with bold bass when you pair Sub Mini with Beam, Ray, One, or One SL. Place it anywhere in the room, breeze through setup with help from the Sonos app, and experience richer, more immersive sound without any buzz or rattle.

