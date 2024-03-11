Stanley’s popular IceFlow Tumbler gets a spring update with debut of four new colors

Stanley, makers of the viral 40-ounce H2.0 Tumbler, has just dropped a new color collection for another of its popular water bottles, the IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler. The 30-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler retails for $35 and is available in a wide range of color collections, including Core and Seasonal colors. Now, Stanley has dropped the IceFlow Tumbler’s Annual Color Collection – including four new colors – just in time for spring. Free shipping on orders over $70. Keep reading below for more details on Stanley’s IceFlow Tumbler its newest Annual Color Collection.

The 30-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler features a built-in flip straw, a Cap and Carry Lid, and a Fast Flow Lid, providing you with autonomy while drinking whichever liquid you have within the tumbler itself. Available in four new colors – Pomelo, Azure, Lilac, and Mist – the IceFlip Flip Straw Tumbler can be yours for $35. As a part of Stanley’s IceFlow series, the IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler is made with BPA-free stainless steel and recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets; the handle makes this tumbler easy to carry, and the double-wall vacuum insulation will keep your drinks cold – or hot – for hours.

More on IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler:

These bold, colorful tumblers are made to keep you hydrated in a fully functional style. Ideal for car commutes or workouts at home, it has a built-in flip straw for easy and effortless sipping. Snap it shut and the double-wall vacuum insulation will keep your drink extra cold for hours. To help you live a sustainable lifestyle, the IceFlow Tumbler is made in part from recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, sparing our waters of plastic waste. Stanley prevents nearly 100 pounds of waste from entering our waters per every 1,000 IceFlow manufactured.

