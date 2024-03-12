Anker’s new SOLIX C800 Plus 768Wh power station sees launch discount to $499 (Reg. $649)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its new SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station for $499 shipped, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. Down from its $649 price tag, this is the very first chance to save on this all-new device that was revealed a few weeks ago and begins shipping today. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from our initial launch coverage. All-in-all, you’re looking at a 23% markdown off the going rate, which also matches the current discount on Anker’s website as well. You’ll also find bundle options available, with it coming with a 100W or 200W solar panel for $698 or $898, after clipping the on-page $250 off coupons.

The SOLIX C800 Plus sports a compact 768Wh capacity with 1,600W of power output. It can fully recharge in just 58 minutes via a wall outlet, 7.2 hours via your car, or just under three hours when paired with 300W of solar panel input. It features two water-resistant LED camping lights that have three modes to choose from: a candlelight mode that covers up to 10m², a flood light mode that covers up to 20m², and a flashlight mode that covers up to 20m² – all of them lasting up to eight hours.

The lights can be easily recharged by stowing them back inside the top of the power station’s case, and they even come with a versatile retractable pole arm that can be used as a hanger, tripod, or selfie stick when not being used to extend the camping light’s reach. To cover your other devices and appliances, you’ll have five AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car port. You’ll also be able to completely monitor and control its settings through the Anker SOLIX app, including enabling and disabling ports via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

You’ll also find the standard C800 model on sale as well for $449, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. The only difference here is the lack of the two LED camping lights and their respective pole arm, giving you a $50 difference in price. Aside from this, you’ll receive all the same features as the Plus model, so decisions likely lie on how much lighting you already have for your campsite or for emergency power outages. You’ll also find some bundle options available as well, with the standard model paired along with a 100W or 200W solar panel for $648 or $848, after clipping the on-page $250 off coupons.

Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station features:

3-Mode Versatile Camping Lights: Power outdoor life like no other power station, complete with camping lights. Switch between 3 modes to suit night-time escapades.

Fully Power Multiple Appliances: No more compromising. Plug in multiple appliances and power with 768Wh and 1200W rated power. It runs 89% of devices at high efficiency.

More Power and More Ports: Plug in up to 10 appliances all at once and power on. Even run demanding appliances up to 1600W with SurgePad technology.

Power Every Day for 10 Years: Thanks to InfiniPower technology, power every day for a decade. These batteries last 6× longer than other brands with over 3,000 cycles.

Recharge in a Rush: When you need to hit the road, turn on UltraFast charging with the Anker app. Anker SOLIX C800 Plus recharges in just 58 minutes—17% faster than normal.

Power Anywhere with Solar: Enjoy unlimited power, even if you’re miles away from an outlet. Plug in a solar panel, up to 300W, and recharge to 80% in just 2.3 hours.

What’s in the Box: Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station, solar charging cable, AC charging cable, car charging cable, digital manual, and 5-year warranty.

