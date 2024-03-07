Go play the FREE Princess Peach: Showtime! demo and come check out the new trailer

Just as the Mario Day digital game deals go live, Nintendo is readying gamers for the upcoming release of Princess Peach: Showtime! with a FREE demo on the eShop and a fresh new trailer. We have had a chance to play through the first five stages of the game recently at a press event, and now everyone can give the upcoming first-party Nintendo game a try via the eShop. Head below for more details, some FREE pre-order bonuses for the game, and the new overview trailer Nintendo just dropped.

Princess Peach: Showtime! FREE demo

As we mentioned above, Switch owners can now head over to the Princess Peach: Showtime! page on the eShop to download the FREE demo ahead of the game’s official release on Mach 22, 2024.

Watch Peach transform and take on showstopping abilities to save the Sparkle Theater! The #PrincessPeachShowtime game demo is available on the Nintendo eShop

And just after getting a good look at the rest of Princess Peach’s special transform abilities in the last official look at the game, Nintendo has now released a new Overview trailer on its official YouTube channel:

The wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch have stolen the spotlight! Now it’s up to Peach to save the plays AND the day with her showstopping transformations! Each one matches the play and gives Peach the abilities needed to save each show. Spin and jump with dancers in a dazzling performance as Figure Skater Peach, utilize an array of gadgets to infiltrate a lair as Dashing Thief Peach, and more! Take the stage in the Princess Peach: Showtime! game when it launches March 22, 2024, only on the Nintendo Switch system. Pre-orders and a free demo are available now on Nintendo eShop.

And for those who may have missed our coverage of the game’s FREE pre-order bonuses available here in the US, here are your options:

The game is up for pre-order there at $59.99 shipped with an included a 2-pack of hair scrunchies via Walmart.

But the best option here, in my opinion, is the the Best Buy Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonus. The retailer has the game listed at $59.99 with an included acrylic diorama-like stand for FREE.

