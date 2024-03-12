Samsung’s official Galaxy S24 series cases see first discounts from $26

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
Reg. $35+ From $26

Amazon is now offering the first-ever discounts on a collection of official Samsung Galaxy S24 cases. Including covers for all three of the new flagship Galaxy handsets, you’ll find deals on slim and stylish vegan leather cases as well as protective accessories with some added features. Everything ships free for Prime members, as pricing starts from $26 across the whole assortment of Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra smartphones. Shop everything below.

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24

Today’s case discounts pair with price cuts on the actual Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones. Seeing the very first cash discounts since launching back in February, you can save at least $100 on the trio of all-new, AI-backed smartphones starting from $700. These are new all-time lows and the best values around for an unlocked version, as well as for those not trading in an existing handset.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Vegan Leather case:

Wrap your phone in elegance. Add a soft, lavish touch while enhancing your phone’s modern design. Designed with the planet in mind, this case contains eco-conscious materials¹. The case is designed for both safety and style. The gentle inner lining helps protect from scratches without compromising on sophistication. Samsung Galaxy 24+ Vegan Leather Case is compatible for use with the Samsung Galaxy 24+ smartphone.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Samsung

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Govee’s new Neon Rope Light 2 with Matter sees la...
Greenworks 1,900 PSI electric pressure washer with dete...
Today’s best iOS app deals: Wreckfest, Dream Town...
Dick’s Sporting Goods updates its clearance with ...
Today’s best game deals: Princess Peach Showtime!...
Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air returns to $999 al...
Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis come to Switch ...
Anker’s SmartDrop Security Delivery Box secures y...
Load more...
Show More Comments