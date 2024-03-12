Sun Joe convertible electric leaf blower, trimmer, and pole saw hits new $144 low (Reg. $229)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24V IONMAX Blower, Hedge Trimmer, and 8-inch Pole Saw Kit with two 2.0Ah batteries for $144.20 shipped. Regularly $229, it spent the first five months of 2023 at $186 before rising to its MSRP and receiving regular discounts for the rest of the year – never falling below $190. Today’s deal comes in as a 37% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $49 and marking a new all-time low.

This 3-tools-in-1 kit is a versatile addition to your yard and garden-care equipment. Powered by a small but robust 8A motor, you can easily interchange attachments to the 3.7-inch to 5.3-inch telescopic pole to tackle those hard-to-reach jobs around your home. Choose between a 124 MPH blower, an 18-inch hedge trimmer, or an 8-inch multi-angle pole saw that can double as a handheld chainsaw when needed. Also includes two 2.0Ah 24V batteries as well as a dual-port rapid charger.

Be sure to also check out the one-day discount on the Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer. It comes with an on-board detergent tank, 1,900 PSI, and 1.2 GPM flow rate, with several attachments to provide more versatility, letting you clean a wider selection of the surfaces around your home. In the same post, you’ll find multiple options to expand your arsenal of outdoor tools so that you’re ready to jump into spring cleaning once these final cold days have been officially shaken off.

Blower, Hedge Trimmer, and Pole Saw Kit Features:

[MULTI-ANGLE]: Adjustable heads for maximum maneuverability

[FEATURING]: Exclusive EcoSharp technology for no fade power and maximum performance

[SWAP TOOLS IN SECONDS]: Unique, detachable power handle and pole system

[MULTI-TOOL YARD CARE SYSTEM]: 3-tools-in-1 to make light work of your yard garden

[REACH HIGH, TRIM LOW]: Telescopic pole extends from 3.7′ to 5.3′

[COMPLETELY CORDLESS]

[IONMAX iBAT24-LTE & iCHRG24-AC INCLUDED]

