Greenworks 1,900 PSI electric pressure washer with detergent tank returns to $120 low ($80 off)

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $119.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Normally fetching $200, this pressure washer spent most of 2023 riding its MSRP, with one previous discount following a price hike to a $174 high and others dropping costs to $130 and a $120 low on occasion – usually during holiday or flash sale events. Today’s deal comes in as a 40% markdown off the going rate, matching our previous mention from Black Friday and Christmas sales to return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Equipped with a heavy duty cast aluminum axial cam pump alongside an on-board detergent tank, this pressure washer offers a 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate, and comes with several attachments to provide more versatility, letting you clean a wider selection of the surfaces around your home. It comes with 25 feet of Uberflex kink-resistant hose as well as five interchangeable nozzles: 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, a soap nozzle, and a turbo nozzle. It also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

And if you’re preparing to jump back into outdoor work once spring rolls around (or perhaps you live in a warmer climate), you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo with a 4.0Ah battery for $750, down from $1,100 – with My Best Buy members receiving an additional $150 off (memberships start for only $50). The mower comes equipped with an 80V brushless motor alongside a 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge and features a seven-position height adjustment. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, a vacuum bag attachment, and can produce 730 CFM of airflow reaching up to 170 MPH. The string trimmer offers a 13-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime and features a pivoting head that sports 2-in-1 functionality for trimming and edging.

Be sure to also check out the ongoing deal for the EGO Power+ 56V 16-Inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer that comes with a 4.0Ah battery as well as an extra 2.5Ah battery that only costs you $6 more. In the same post you’ll find a similar deal on the EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower that comes with a 7.5Ah battery and an extra 5.0Ah battery. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the very best deals for more electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and much more.

Greenworks 1900 PSI Pressure Washer features:

PWMA CERTIFIED (Pressure Washer Manufacturers‘ Association) : All water pressure (PSI) and flow rate (GPM) claims for this product were tested and verified by an independent lab, ensuring you’ll take home the power you were promised

BETTER THAN GAS PERFORMANCE : Heavy duty cast aluminum axial cam pump provides better than gas performance

JETFLOW TECHNOLOGY : Delivers up to 50% more flow, reaching higher areas and quick power rinsing

RUGGED DESIGN + ACCESSORIES : Equipped with rugged metal gun and hassle-free 25-FT Uberflex kink-resistant hose; 15°, 25° and 40° tips, plus soap and turbo nozzles included

TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.

