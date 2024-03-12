Vintage asics unisex EX89 shoes drop to $70 (Reg. $130)

For a limited time only, men and women can grab a pair of asic’s EX89 sporty shoes for $69.95, marked down from its original price of $130 – be sure to add promo code EX89 at checkout. Designed with the late 80s in mind, the EX89s are from the Shigen 2.0 Pack, which blends a basketball shoe that has influences from Japan’s recycling practices. The colorway, White/Dolphin Blue, is meant to be an homage to Japan’s trash and garbage truck colors, and the shoes were originally created by Toshikazu Kayano, an industrial designer at asics. Standard shipping rates apply. Head below to learn more about asics EX89s.

The asics EX89 shoes for men and women are now available for $69.95 with the applied code EX89 at checkout. The outsole pattern of the shoe is meant to mirror the view of a city from the sky, as manifested by the tiny dots crafted into the outsole. The EX89s feature leather overlays and FF Blast cushioning in the updated sockliner and midsole, which provides lightweight impact absorption that helps to keep you comfortable throughout the day. All said and done, the EX89s are a stylistic blast from the past and would make a solid addition to your everyday rotation. Head over to our 9to5Toys Fashion Guide and stay up-to-date on more shoe, clothing, and apparel deals.

More on asics EX89 shoes:

It features a consistent shade of blue that references the color of the country’s trash cans and garbage trucks throughout the design.​ Its upper construction features a woven material on the underlays that’s formed using recycled PET and textiles. These elements are offset with a net-like mesh that appears on the overlays.

