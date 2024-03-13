Apple’s original 24-inch M1 iMac starts from $850 (New lows, Save $449+)

Best Buy currently offers the best price we’ve seen on Apple’s original 24-inch M1 iMac. Right now, the entry-level 256GB model with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU sells for $849.99 shipped. It’s down from its original $1,299 price tag and is now $449 off. This is right at the previous mention of a refurbished unit, but now it gets you a sealed unit with an original Apple warranty for that same cost. If you want to step up to the 8-core GPU model, that’ll run you $899.99, down from its original $1,499 going rate – also an all-time low at $599 off.

This might not be the latest version, but that just means Apple’s 24-inch iMac is an even better value. It packs an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4.5K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

By comparison, the new M3 iMac sports much of the same design as the older version. It has the same 24-inch 4.5K Retina display packed into the same compact and all-in-one form-factor. The only real difference is the improved performance of the M3 chip. But if you’re just looking for an affordable entry point into macOS and don’t need the absolute latest that Apple has to offer, the $850 starting prices above are going to be a whole lot better than the $1,299 going rates of its 3mn processor machines.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

