EcoSmart’s ECO 11 electric tankless under-sink water heater falls to $184 (Reg. $235)

Amazon is offering the EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $183.79 shipped. Down from $235, with a higher $299 MSRP, this water heater has regularly bounced between its lows and highs over the last few years, never staying for too long at a particular price. Today’s deal comes in as a 22% markdown (39% off its MSRP), beating our previous mention by $21 and landing it among some of the lowest prices we have seen recently. This is the second-lowest price we have tracked in the last year, sitting $31 above the all-time low from 2019.

This 13kW water heater is ideal for handwashing in cooler climates, able to handle bathrooms, sinks, or office breakrooms. In warmer climates, it can provide continuous hot water at up to 3.1 gallons-per-minute, and will be more able to support a bathroom shower or kitchen sink. Its small dimensions of 11.5 inches by 8 inches by 3.75 inches saves you space while its usage saves you on heating costs. It also features a digital display to show you the output temperature, with adjustments able to be made by one degree increments. It fits 1/2-inch CF pipes and requires a 1 x 40A breaker. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option to cover your sink-heating needs, check out the Bosch Tronic 4000 6.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater that is still at its new all-time low. It can be installed in a 360 degree orientation, with its 13-inch by 8.5-inch by 4.5-inch size making it easy to fit in tight under-counter spaces, and its low 0.55 GPM activation flow rate works perfectly for commercial low-flow faucets. You can also head to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on other discounts for water heaters, power stations, EVs, and more.

EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater features:

Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature.Amperage Draw : 54 A.Special Features: ‎Energy Efficient

Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches

Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.

EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution

