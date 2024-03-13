Apple’s official iPhone 14/Plus leather cases start from $26 at Amazon (Reg. $59)

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices we’ve seen on Apple’s official Leather iPhone 14 series cases. Available for iPhone 14 in Umber at $46.60 shipped, today’s offer drops from its usual $59 going rate. This is the first discount in months at 21% off and comes within $6 of the all-time low from back over Black Friday. Then there’s the iPhone 14 Plus case in that same Umber-styled leather at $25.80. It’s down from $59, too, and saves you 56%. This is also within $6 of the all-time low from the holiday shopping season last year.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 14 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. Today’s deals are perfect for getting a little more life out of your existing handset by refreshing its stylings with some genuine leather.

Twelve South, on the other hand, offers another take on wrapping your iPhone 14 in leather. The whole lineup of its BookBook cases is now on sale for $40 each, dropping from the usual $70. New all-time lows are live on not just the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, but also the Pro and Pro Max covers – all of which come complete with a wallet folio design.

iPhone 14 leather case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 14, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

