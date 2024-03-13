Save $130 on Dyson’s HP10 Hot+Cool oscillating purifier, heater, and fan for new $400 low

Best Buy is offering the Dyson HP10 Hot+Cool Gen1 Purifier fan for $399.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from a $530 price tag, it often fetches a higher $600 over on Amazon, with the only current option being a used model that is down to $349 – making this a much better deal to get it brand new for just $50 more. It saw a handful of discounts over 2023, often occurring during holiday or seasonal sales – the biggest of which was Black Friday’s drop to $450. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off its Best Buy rate, beating our previous mention by $99 and marking a new all-time low.

This purifying heater and fan utilizes fast-heating ceramic plates and Air Multiplier technology to amplify the surrounding air inside your home to give you an uninterrupted stream of airflow with a 350-degree oscillation. It will automatically sense any changes in your space’s air quality and take immediate action to correct levels while also giving you a full report on the pollution in real-time via the companion app – with it even able to “capture wildfire smoke” for those of you on the west coast. It features a night mode that will have it run overnight at its quietest settings while also dimming the display, a sleep timer you can program it to turn off after pre-set intervals, from 15 minutes to 9 hours, and it also comes with a curved remote that magnetically stores on the device.

You can also check out our home goods hub for all the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and other items that keep your home as you like and need it. And while we’re talking about keeping spaces cooled, check out our recent coverage of the NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooling Refrigerator that just hit a new all-time low as well. It provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees and can house up to 12 bottles while ensuring long-term storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature.

Dyson HP10 Hot+Cool Gen1 Purifier Fan features:

Air Multiplier technologyCirculates purified air throughout the whole room.¹

All year-round purifier.Heats in the winter, cools you in the summer.

Remote ControlCurved and magnetized remote control stores neatly on the machine. Not app compatible.

OscillatesUp to 350°

Pre-set Run TimeProgrammed to turn off after pre-set intervals of 1, 2, 4 and 8 hours

Fully sealed to HEPA Standard.So what goes inside, stays inside.²

Night Mode.Night mode monitors and purifies using the quietest settings, with a dimmed display.

