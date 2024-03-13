Today’s best game deals: PS5 Essentials Sale – over $1,300 titles up to 80% off, more

Alongside ongoing Mario Day deals below, as well as now live pre-order listings on Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and the new System Shock Remastered, Sony has now launched a new Essential Picks PSN sale. Loaded with over $1,300 titles and DLC packs, there’s up to 80% in savings on titles like Madden NFL 24, Dead Island 2, Stray, the new Prince of Persia game, and much more. While the new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth release is still up at $70, you can now score the latest title in the series, Final Fantasy XVI, is now down at $41.99 via PSN on PS5. The regularly $70 title is currently selling for nearly $48 on Amazon where it has never sold for less than today’s deal outside of the limited holiday offer. FFXVI follows the tale of Clive Rosfield, “a warrior granted the title First Shield of Rosaria and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the dominant of the Phoenix.” You’ll find even more details and footage for the game in our coverage of its dedicated State of Play showcase. Head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.
Mario Day 2024 game and consoles deals now live!
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Princess Peach: Showtime! pre-orders $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo $24 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids DLC packs from $2.50
- And even more…
Update: Amazon is now offering the latest Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition for $350 with a $25 Amazon store credit attached.
- Nintendo Switch — OLED Model $350 + $25 gift card
- Nintendo Switch $300 + $25 gift card
- Nintendo Switch Lite $200 + $25 gift card
Here we go! Mario Day deals now live: Switch consoles, games, accessories, and more
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Rune Factory 3 Special $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead physical $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $16 (Reg. $40)
- Ubisoft Publisher eShop Sale up to 85% off
- Capcom Publisher eShop Sale up to 83% off
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
Nintendo officially unveils Mario Day 2024 game deals
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Xbox 12 Month Game Pass Core $49 (Reg. $60)
- Using code SSDQAA48
- Best Buy digital Capcom sale from $8
- Resident Evil, Street Fighter 6, more
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores $13 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched at Xbox
- New Xbox Best Rated Digital sale up to 75% off
- Starfield, Tony Hawk, GTA, and much more
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
