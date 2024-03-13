Today only: Land a 12-month Xbox Game Pass Core membership down at $49 (Reg. $60)

We are now tracking a solid chance to save on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Core memberships. The regularly $60 yearly subscription is now marked down to $48.99 with free digital delivery over at Newegg. Be sure to apply code SSDQAA48 to redeem the discounted price. This is nearly 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Microsoft debuted its new Core tier membership plan last summer just after price hikes went live on the Ultimate membership. You can get more details on what it brings to your gaming setup right here and down below.

The Xbox Game Pass Core membership provides a more affordable way for gamers to access online multiplayer, loads of member-exclusive deals, and more. The main difference between the Core tier and the others is the on-demand streaming game access. Xbox Game Pass Core delivers a more trimmed down selection of titles on-demand, having launched with a total of 25 titles. Again, a complete breakdown and comparison chart between the tier options is waiting for you right here.

Xbox Game Pass Core features:

12 Month Game Pass Core will automatically convert to Xbox 4 months of Ultimate Game Pass

Play together with online console multiplayer

Enjoy a catalog of over 25 games such as Grounded, Among Us, Halo, Forza, Psychonauts, Fallout etc.

Get member deals and discounts up to 50% off select games with Game Pass promotions

Product is limited to US region activation/installation only, and is not eligible for Puerto Rico

