Yeedi’s K950 robot vacuum and mop with smart controls falls to new all-time $160 low (Reg. $300)

The official Yeedi Amazon storefront is offering its k950 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $159.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $90 off coupon. Already down from its usual $300, it began 2023 with a higher $500 price tag, dropping immediately to its new $300 rate in the first month and didn’t receive another discount on Amazon until September. The next time we saw costs fall was during Christmas sales when it dropped to $180 for a short time before climbing back to its new MSRP. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 47% markdown off the new going rate, beating our previous mention by $40 and landing it at a new all-time low.

With this 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop, you’ll get a smart device equipped with 3,000Pa of suction power, able to handle your home’s cleaning needs – removing stains and debris from hardwood, tile, laminate floors, and carpet. Its smart visual navigation is able to effectively map out your home’s layout and devise efficient cleaning paths for total coverage, switching between its vacuum and mop when carpets are detected. With 3D obstacle avoidance it is able to maneuver around everyday objects like shoes, pet bowls, toys, socks, etc. – removing the hassle of picking anything up before cleaning can begin. You’ll enjoy uninterrupted cleaning sessions thanks to its battery giving up to 110 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and you can even take complete control of this device through the Yeedi app. You can read more below.

You can also check out our past coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Cleaning Station. While it is not discounted to the $500 all-time low anymore, it is now seeing its second official discount to a slightly higher $650 that still saves you $150 on a brand new release. It provides 5,100Pa of suction power, a battery that keeps it going for up to 200 minutes, and also comes with a 2.1L dustbin that holds up to 60 days worth of debris as well as a self-washing system that squeezes out dirty water before drying itself with hot air.

Yeedi K950 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Features:

[Customizable Cleaning] Take control with the intuitive yeedi app. Adjust vacuuming and water flow levels, select specific rooms or areas for cleaning, and define a cleaning sequence. It’s all easily accessible on the editable home map. Plus, control the vacuum with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Enjoy the ultimate convenience in cleaning!

[Extended 110-Minute Runtime] Enjoy uninterrupted cleaning sessions with the yeedi robot vacuum. Its impressive 110-minute runtime on a single charge is perfect for tackling cleaning tasks in large homes. It automatically recharges when the battery runs low and seamlessly resumes cleaning where it left off.

[Optional Auto Dustbin Empty] Upgrade your cleaning experience with the yeedi self-empty station (sold separately). Equipped with a 2.5L dust bag, it locks away 60 days’ worth of dirt, freeing you from the hassle of frequent vacuuming. Now you can focus on what truly matters to you.

[Buy with Confidence] yeedi robots come with a 1-year worry-free warranty and we promise to replace your robot vacuum with a new one if any quality issue occurs within the warranty period.(Note: yeedi robot vacuum is only compatible with 2.4Ghz Wifi)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!