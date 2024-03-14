Today, Amazon is adding another seasonal sale to its arsenal â€“ the Big Spring Sale. Kicking off next week, youâ€™ll be able to save on tons of gear â€“ all without a Prime membership.

Amazon has been rounding out the tentpole events in its annual portfolio over the years. Black Friday was always the big draw for the holidays, while Prime Day delivered some Christmas in July vibes for shoppers to enjoy through the dog days of summer. But then there was the fall Prime Day sale, too. And now, thereâ€™s one for the spring.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has a very fitting name and is slated to kick off next week. Itâ€™ll go live on March 20 and encompasses several days of savings through March 25. Like the Amazon events that have come before it, youâ€™ll be able to save on just about every product category under the sun. Weâ€™re talking all of the usual tech and toys we cover here at 9to5Toys, but also home goods, fashion, and green energy deals.

The deals will be released daily throughout the event, and weâ€™ll be covering them as they go live.

One of the big changes for the Amazon Big Spring Sale is that a Prime membership is actually not required. While there will be some exclusive deals in the mix for subscribers to the 2-day shipping service, most of the deals will be for everyone.

