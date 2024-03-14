Bose’s latest SoundLink Revolve+ speaker now up to $135 off starting from $194, plus more

Amazon is now offering the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker in black or silver down at $229 shipped. Regularly $329, this is a solid 30% or $100 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the last year’s Black Friday offer and lands on par with the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year.  While the Amazon offer is indeed the lowest we can find on a new condition unit, you will find the Bose refurbished SoundLink Revolve+ II units on sale for $194 shipped right now in limited quantity. And for those unfamiliar, the Bose refurbishment program is a very good one, delivering the same warranty as a new unit and gear that has been “thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards.” Head below for more deals and details. 

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) is the brand’s flagship portable speaker featuring 360 degree sound that delivers “uniform coverage” throughout the room. The series II model features a “louder and deeper” sound than the previous-generation model alongside longer battery life at up to 17 hours. You’re also looking at a dust and water resistant (IP55 rating) form-factor to withstand splashes by the pool and the like as well as a built-in microphone for taking calls. 

More Bose portable speaker deals:

Just make sure you check out the brand new Bose Ultra Open earbuds that clip onto your ears for more comfortable all-day listening

Engineered to deliver true 360 sound for consistent, uniform coverage from a bluetooth speaker. SoundLink Revolve-plus II plays louder and deeper with longer battery life than SoundLink Revolve II. With up to 17 hours from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you get more play time than the original SoundLink Revolve-plus speaker. Charging is easy via the Micro-B USB port. SoundLink Revolve-plus II is dust and water resistant (IP55 rating), so it will stand up to splashes by the pool. Plus, it’s easy to grab and go, with a flexible fabric handle. 

