Cozy up in Under Armourâ€™s Rival Fleece Hoodie, now $27 (Reg. $55)

For a limited time, you can grab yourself a Menâ€™s Rival Fleece Hoodie for $27, marked down from its original price of $55 as a part of an Under Armour spring sale. The hoodie comes in a multitude of colorways, including black, white, forest green, dark orange, navy, and many more. A standard hoodie with a soft inside, the Rival Fleece for men is the perfect piece of clothing to throw on top of a fit whether youâ€™re heading out to a training session, shopping for groceries, or spending the day around the house. Free shipping and returns on orders over $99. Head below to learn more about Under Armourâ€™s Rival Fleece Hoodie for men.

The Rival Fleece Hoodie for men by Under Armour â€“ currently 51% off and coming in at $27 â€“ is the ideal hoodie for your wardrobe all year round. In the summer, you can throw this on after a day on the lake with a pair of shorts; in the fall, the hoodie can act as your base layer with a pair of jeans; for the winter months, youâ€™ll feel warm and protected wearing the Rival Fleece underneath a heavier coat, and in the spring, it can be paired easily with joggers as you run your errands. Featuring a kangaroo pocket for your hands or your keys and a ribbed hem and cuffs, youâ€™ll feel at home in this fleece. Be sure to check out other savings from Under Armourâ€™s spring sale, and then head over to our fashion guide for additional clothing, shoe, and apparel deals.

More on Rival Fleece Hoodie:

Ultra-soft, mid-weight cotton-blend fleece with brushed interior for extra warmth

Front kangaroo pocket

Ribbed cuffs & bottom hem

Raglan sleeves

