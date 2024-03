Cozy up in Under Armourâ€™s Rival Fleece Hoodie, now $27 (Reg. $55)

For a limited time, you can grab yourself a Men’s Rival Fleece Hoodie for $27, marked down from its original price of $55 as a part of an Under Armour spring sale. The hoodie comes in a multitude of colorways, including black, white, forest green, dark orange, navy, and many more. A standard hoodie with a soft inside, the Rival Fleece for men is the perfect piece of clothing to throw on top of a fit whether you’re heading out to a training session, shopping for groceries, or spending the day around the house. Free shipping and returns on orders over $99. Head below to learn more about Under Armour’s Rival Fleece Hoodie for men.

The Rival Fleece Hoodie for men by Under Armour – currently 51% off and coming in at $27 – is the ideal hoodie for your wardrobe all year round. In the summer, you can throw this on after a day on the lake with a pair of shorts; in the fall, the hoodie can act as your base layer with a pair of jeans; for the winter months, you’ll feel warm and protected wearing the Rival Fleece underneath a heavier coat, and in the spring, it can be paired easily with joggers as you run your errands. Featuring a kangaroo pocket for your hands or your keys and a ribbed hem and cuffs, you’ll feel at home in this fleece. Be sure to check out other savings from Under Armour’s spring sale, and then head over to our fashion guide for additional clothing, shoe, and apparel deals.

More on Rival Fleece Hoodie:

Ultra-soft, mid-weight cotton-blend fleece with brushed interior for extra warmth

Front kangaroo pocket

Ribbed cuffs & bottom hem

Raglan sleeves

