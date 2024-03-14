Cozy up in Under Armourâ€™s Rival Fleece Hoodie, now $27 (Reg. $55)

Laura Rosenberg -
FashionUnder Armour
51% off $27
a man wearing a suit and tie

For a limited time, you can grab yourself a Menâ€™s Rival Fleece Hoodie for $27, marked down from its original price of $55 as a part of an Under Armour spring sale. The hoodie comes in a multitude of colorways, including black, white, forest green, dark orange, navy, and many more. A standard hoodie with a soft inside, the Rival Fleece for men is the perfect piece of clothing to throw on top of a fit whether youâ€™re heading out to a training session, shopping for groceries, or spending the day around the house. Free shipping and returns on orders over $99. Head below to learn more about Under Armourâ€™s Rival Fleece Hoodie for men.

The Rival Fleece Hoodie for men by Under Armour â€“ currently 51% off and coming in at $27 â€“ is the ideal hoodie for your wardrobe all year round. In the summer, you can throw this on after a day on the lake with a pair of shorts; in the fall, the hoodie can act as your base layer with a pair of jeans; for the winter months, youâ€™ll feel warm and protected wearing the Rival Fleece underneath a heavier coat, and in the spring, it can be paired easily with joggers as you run your errands. Featuring a kangaroo pocket for your hands or your keys and a ribbed hem and cuffs, youâ€™ll feel at home in this fleece. Be sure to check out other savings from Under Armourâ€™s spring sale, and then head over to our fashion guide for additional clothing, shoe, and apparel deals.

More on Rival Fleece Hoodie:

  • Ultra-soft, mid-weight cotton-blend fleece with brushed interior for extra warmth
  • Front kangaroo pocket
  • Ribbed cuffs & bottom hem
  • Raglan sleeves

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed.Â 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Under Armour

About the Author

Laura Rosenberg

Laura is a dedicated gym-goer, a sucker for anything with sugar, and a fan of all four Michigan seasons. She has also written articles forÂ 9to5MacÂ andÂ Electrek.
adidas heads into 2024 with five brand-new National Soc...
Giveaway: Win one of two $500 Burton Goods gift cards â...
Android game and app deals: Inked, Crying Suns, Star Wa...
Sweaty Bettyâ€™s Spring Sale is live: Get up to 60%...
Fujifilmâ€™s new Instax Mini 99 instant camera focu...
Pick up Microsoft Visual Studio Pro 2022 with 15 coding...
Sonos Beam Gen 2 drops to $399 all-time low ($100 off) ...
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is now just $30 for this week ...
Load more...
Show More Comments