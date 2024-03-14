GameSir’s X3 Android controller grip with RGB fan attachment hits $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers the GameSir X3 Android Controller Grip for $79.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $100, this is a $20 discount and the second-best price we’ve seen. It’s the first discount in months and on top of that, is also within $10 of the all-time low roughly a year ago. As you might know from our hands-on review, the GameSir X3 takes a pretty excessive approach to turning your Android smartphone into a Switch-like portable system. It folds out over just about every modern handset from Samsung or Google, and features a USB-C port to plug in. The grip has an RGB fan attachment that can help keep your handset running much cooler during those sweaty Fortnite matches or if you’re pushing your hardware’s limits by running an emulator.

If you’re looking for a more capable gaming experience for your Android smartphone, Razer’s Kishi V2 Pro USB-C Gamepad Grip brings some extra tricks to the LAN party. It most notably has haptic feedback but also a dedicated Xbox button and 3.5mm headphone jack passthrough. Right now, it’s on sale for $88, too. So for only $8 more you could get some added features, or you could just go with the more affordable option.

But if you’re looking for the ultimate iPhone 15 gamepad, I just took a hands-on look at the new USB-C Backbone One controller. I absolutely fell in love with the mobile gaming experience, which offers much of what you’ll find on the Kishi Pro above – sans the vibration support – for an Apple setup versus the Android-only compatibility on Razer’s model. Support is supposed to be rolling out that offers iPhone 15 support on the Razer Pro gamepad grip, but we wouldn’t necessarily recommend buying it just for that promised feature – at least not until Razer actually delivers.

GameSir X3 Android Controller Grip features:

Plug your Android phone into X3 Type-C and directly play every controller-supported games from Fortnite to Minecraft, without having to suffering through clunky touchscreen controls. The X3 Android Mobile Game Controller supports almost all popular cloud gaming services such as Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Steam Link, Sony PlayStation Now.

