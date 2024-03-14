Hover-1’s Altai Pro R500 electric motorbike on sale for first time in months at $1,135 (Save $1,166)

Update: Amazon has dropped the price on the red model to $1,283.62 $1,256.15 shipped, the blue model to $1,404.99 shipped, and the jet black model to $1,609.99 $1,134.68 shipped.

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike for $1426.24 shipped. Down from its $2,300 price tag, this e-bike saw many discounts in the second half of 2023, with all but one of them keeping above $1,800 and Christmas sales bringing costs down to the $1,386 low. Today’s deal comes in as the first of 2024, amounting to a 38% markdown off the going rate and landing at the third-lowest price we have tracked. It comes in a few different color schemes, but its specifically the red model that is receiving the biggest discount, with the black model going for $1,590.13 shipped and the blue model going for $1,667.99 shipped.

The Altai Pro R500 is designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 60 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Through the Hover-1 E-Mobility app you can even track your riding distance, navigate with GPS, and adjust the e-bike’s settings.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike features:

PERFORMANCE THAT EXCITES – Altai R500’s powerful 500W motor provides excellent acceleration and a top speed of 28 mph. Get ready for thrills and chills every time you ride.

OFFROAD READY – The 20 fat tires are durable and built to withstand rough terrain. The spring suspension fork provides plenty of cushion for typical road conditions and light off-roading.

LED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS, AND TURN SIGNALS – The bright, LED high/low beam headlight and LED taillight keep you visible to other motorists and illuminate your path in low-visibility conditions. Integrated front and rear turn signals help you stay safe on the road.

LONG-LASTING REMOVABLE BATTERY – The built-in 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery fully charges in 7-8 hours and provides an average range of 60 miles. The battery can be removed for convenient charging. No need to haul your E-bike to an outlet.

APP ENABLED – Track your riding distance and time, navigate with GPS, adjust speed mode settings, and more with the Hover-1 E-Mobility App.

