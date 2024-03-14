LIFX’s addressable color smart lightstrip with HomeKit falls to $63 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is now offering the LIFX LED Color HomeKit Lightstrip for $63.08 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Today’s offer drops from $90 and is, most notably, a new all-time low. It saves you $27 from the price we’ve seen for at least the past year and undercuts the previous all-time low from a few months back by an extra $4.

Standing out from other options on the market, LIFX’s built-in Polychrome technology allows this lightstrip to deliver 16 addressable zones for multiple lighting designs. So on top of just adding a pop of color into your space, it can also deliver more immersive TV backlighting or some ambiance on a shelf with a little bit of extra personality. The 80-inch strip works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box and connects right to your Wi-Fi, no hub required.

LIFX did also just launch a whole new collection of smart home lights geared specifically to the outdoors. The company just launched its first new releases in years but has plenty to show for the time away. The new weather-resistant offerings arrive with all of the usual Polychrome color lighting as well as Matter for the first time.

All of this week’s other best deals for your Alexa, Assistant, and even Siri setups are now live over in our smart home guide. There’s discounts on everything from security upgrades to other lights as well as sensors, and plenty of other ways to give your setup some love to start off the year.

LIFX Lightstrip Starter Kit featues:

These LED light strips can bend and extend up to 33 feet, allowing them to fit in almost any space from staircases to bed frames, cabinets, and desks. With Polychrome Technology you can paint or animate many colors along a single strip – and then bring them to life with our exclusive app effects. Our LED light strips can fill your room with rich colors to get the party started, brighten a dim workspace to help get things done or glow softly to set a mood.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!