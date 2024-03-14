Pick up Microsoft Visual Studio Pro 2022 with 15 coding courses for $65 (Reg. $1,999)

TL;DR: Featuring over 200 hours of beginner-friendly training and the powerful features of Visual Studio Professional, this developer starter kit is now under $65.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 is a tool that helps developers to code smarter and faster. Right now, itâ€™s paired with 15 beginner-friendly video courses in the 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle. Itâ€™s everything you need to start a lucrative tech career for only $64.99 (Reg. $1,999) via 9to5Toys Specials.Â

Visual Studio 2022 is one of the worldâ€™s leading programming platforms. This Microsoft Choice award-winner provides all the tools you need to start coding apps from scratch across platforms and devices, including a powerful IDE.

Reviewers praise how quick and intuitive it is to use, even for beginners. The IntelliCode feature is particularly helpful. It utilizes AI technology to autocomplete lines of code, track variables, and recommend what to write next.Â

Of course, you still need coding skills to benefit from such features. Thatâ€™s why this bundle includes 15 courses, covering all the coding languages and skills companies are looking for right now. Through 213 hours of training, you can learn:

Coding with Python, Java, C++, Flutter, and Dart

How to build SQL and MySQL databases

Web development with Ruby on Rails, JavaScript

AI tools incl. ChatGPT and Google Assistant

Game development

Machine learning

And much more

Each course takes you from basic to advanced skill levels, with loads of practical exercises along the way. You can also earn a certificate of completion from each course.

Order today for just $64.99 to get lifetime access to Microsoft Visual Studio and all 15 courses, saving over $1,900 on the full price!

