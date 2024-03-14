The official RENPHO Amazon storefront is offering its Cordless Neck Massager for $50.38 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Usually fetching $80, its only seen two previous discounts since its release in mid-December, first by $10 just before Christmas, then $20 after the start of the new year. Todayâ€™s deal comes in as a combined 37% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low.

This device is made of a skin-friendly elastic silicone that houses massager nodes that rub and knead your tired muscles to reduce neck pain and fatigue. It sports a 37-degree contoured design with positioning handles for hassle-free placement and two levels of heating: low heat (40 degrees Celsius/104 degrees Fahrenheit) and high heat (45 degrees Celsius/113 degrees Fahrenheit). It also features a voice broadcast function and dual-channel ring-neck sound with three white noise modes â€“ or you can play your favorite tunes via a Bluetooth connection. Head below to read more.

More RENPHO massagers seeing discounts:

Soothing tea always helps with relaxing, so why not boil the water without having to get up from your massager? With the Govee 1.7L Smart Electric Kettle, you can do just that. By connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, this kettle can be remotely controlled allowing you to schedule boiling times, set specific temperatures from 104 to 212 degrees, and more. It comes with four preset modes, including one for baby formula that cools the water to your desired temperature after boiling.

RENPHO Cordless Neck Massager features:

Innovative Massage Head & Deep-kneading Neck Massage: Made of skin-friendly elastic silicone with a wavy texture to knead the fascia layer, the neck massager nodes simulate hand-kneaded massage by deeply stimulating the muscles to rub away soreness relax and release soreness and fatigue. RENPHO neck massager with heat for neck pain provides a combination of hard and soft force to ease stress. Tip: Use the provided massage node covers on the nodes to reduce pressure if any discomfort is felt.

2 Levels of Heating & 37Â° Contour Design: The massage nodes of RENPHO neck massager emit heat to the skin and can achieve rapid heating in 5 seconds. Choose your desired heat level between low heat (40â„ƒ / 104â„‰) and high heat (45â„ƒ / 113â„‰). The ergonomically contoured design seamlessly adapts to your shoulders and neck, increasing the massage area by 48% and allowing for effective kneading of the upper trapezius and stiff muscles.

Hands-free Usage & USB-C Charging: Positioning handles allow you to use without needing to hold the neck massager in place. Easily adjust the strength and massage position by applying your own pressure for a smoother experience. This cervical neck massager uses USB-C interface for charging, 5V 2A, 2000mAh.

Voice Broadcast & Blue-Tooth: The upgraded 4th generation neck massager is equipped with a voice broadcast function and dual-channel ring-neck sound. With 3 included white noise options, it can also be connected to play your preferred playlists via Bluetooth, making the neck massage experience more enjoyable.

High-Quality Gift: This neck massager with heat uses a brushless motor to ensure smooth operation of the bilateral massage heads. It has a lightweight and highly-elastic frame that resists breakage and deformation. The suede node covers are removable for easy cleaning. Its compact and portable design makes it suitable for various scenarios, including travel and business trips. An excellent gift choice for friends and family.

