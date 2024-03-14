Save on all of the latest Google Nest Cams: Indoor $80, Outdoor $140, Doorbells, more

Amazon is rolling out a spring sale on all of Google’s latest smart Nest Cams. Offering the best prices we’ve seen since back over Black Friday last year, you’ll find five different ways to outfit both inside and outside of your home with some added surveillance for all things porch pirate defense and just adding a little peace of mind to your setup. Pricing starts at $79.99 shipped and carries over to everything from standalone cameras of both the wired and battery-powered varieties to video doorbells, floodlight cameras, and more.

Google’s Nest cameras all integrate into the company’s smart home ecosystem, with Assistant support right out of the box. These all offer tighter integration than you’ll find from other third-party solutions, with premium builds to go alongside their discounts.

Even with today’s deals, there is no beating the affordable price of Amazon’s new Blink Mini 2 smart cam. It just debuted this morning as the next-generation, entry-level camera from Amazon’s smart security company offshoot. We took a hands-on look at the whole package, which now comes with some added resilience to the elements and more at just $40.

Google Nest Cam Indoor features:

Keep an eye on your home when you’re away with the snow Nest Cam Wired. This unit is powered by an included USB Type-A power adapter. It uses a 1/2.8″ image sensor to capture 1080p resolution video at 30 fps. Two IR LEDs provide up to 15′ of night vision. The camera features a 135° diagonal field of view, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and motion detection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!