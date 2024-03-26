Save on all of the latest Google Nest Cams: Indoor $70, Outdoor $130, floodlights, more

Rikka Altland -
Google
Reg. $100+ From $70

Amazon is rolling out a spring sale on all of Googleâ€™s latest smart Nest Cams. Offering the best prices weâ€™ve seen since back over Black Friday last year, youâ€™ll find three different ways to outfit both inside and outside of your home with some added surveillance for all things porch pirate defense and just adding a little peace of mind to your setup.Â PricingÂ starts atÂ $69.99 shippedÂ and carries over to everything from standalone cameras of both the wired and battery-powered varieties to video doorbells, floodlight cameras, and more.

Googleâ€™s Nest cameras all integrate into the companyâ€™s smart home ecosystem, with Assistant support right out of the box. These all offer tighter integration than youâ€™ll find from other third-party solutions, with premium builds to go alongside their discounts.Â 

Even with todayâ€™s deals, there is no beating the affordable price of Amazonâ€™s new Blink Mini 2 smart cam. It just debuted this morning as the next-generation, entry-level camera from Amazonâ€™s smart security company offshoot. We took a hands-on look at the whole package, which now comes with some added resilience to the elements and more at just $40.

Google Nest Cam Indoor features:

Keep an eye on your home when youâ€™re away with the snow Nest Cam Wired. This unit is powered by an included USB Type-A power adapter. It uses a 1/2.8â€³ image sensor to capture 1080p resolution video at 30 fps. Two IR LEDs provide up to 15â€² of night vision. The camera features a 135Â° diagonal field of view, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and motion detection.

