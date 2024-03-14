Sonos Beam Gen 2 drops to $399 all-time low ($100 off) alongside Sonos Ray at $223

Amazon is now offering the Sonos Beam Gen 2 at $399.20 shipped. This is $100 off the usual $499 price tag and marks one of the very first discounts. It’s only the second time that you’ve been able to score a price this low, and is on sale for the first time in months. You could also go with an in-house Sonos refurbished model at $299, an extra $100 off. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well. Head below for more.

Equipped with the same compact form-factor as its predecessor, you’re looking at a 5-driver design alongside Dolby Atmos support on the Sonos Beam Gen 2. Otherwise, you’re looking at AirPlay 2, NFC, HDMI eARC, and all of the usual Sonos features for building out a home theater setup. It’s a great option for smaller setups, and of course, now an even better value at its all-time low.

Another discount that’s as rare as they come, the new Sonos Ray drops down to $223.20. Those $56 in savings land at a new all-time low alongside just marking the second chance to save. Sonos Ray hit the scene back in the summer of 2022 as a more affordable AirPlay 2 soundbar. It isn’t quite as capable as the Beam 2 above or the Arc that’s also included in today’s sale, but it delivers many of the features we’ve come to expect from the ecosystem. There’s no HDMI or eARC connectivity, nor is there Dolby Atmos support or built-in microphones. Even so, that makes this a great value for those who want a more modest setup without giving up the Sonos sound quality.

Also on sale, the very first discount is here on the Sonos Sub Mini. The compact subwoofer is getting in on the savings for the first time as it drops down to $343. You’d normally pay $429. It’s not going to be a good starter option for diving into the Sonos ecosystem like the soundbars above, but if you already have a Sonos soundbar, them it’s the perfect accessory to have even more booming bass.

Sonos Beam Gen 2 features:

Effortlessly enrich your entertainment experience with the latest generation of Beam, now with Dolby Atmos. Enjoy panoramic sound for shows, movies and games when the TV is on, and stream music radio and more when it’s off. Advanced audio processing ensures balanced sound from wall to wall at any volume level. When you want to watch TV but need to keep it down, turn on Night Sound in the app to reduce the intensity of loud effects and enhance quieter ones.

