Sonos Move 2 portable speaker with AirPlay 2 sees first discount to $359 (Reg. $429)

We’re tracking the first discount on the new Sonos Move 2 speaker. Normally fetching $429, Amazon now has the portable smart speaker marked down to $359.20 shipped. This is a 16% discount and on top of just being the first-ever discount, is of course a new all-time low. While I gush below the fold about how much I love the Move 2 from my personal time with the speaker, our hands-on review covers everything you need to know.

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on the new Sonos Move 2, it’s here. The second-generation portable smart speaker makes the notable upgrade to deliver stero audio from just this single unit. I found it to make such a difference myself, which makes it just as good of a first entry point into the world of Sonos as it is for expanding the whole home audio of your current kit. Other features like AirPlay 2 support and Trueplay integration are just some of the other reasons I fell in love with the Move 2.

Also on sale, the very first discount is here on the Sonos Sub Mini. The compact subwoofer is getting in on the savings for the first time as it drops down to $343. You’d normally pay $429. It’s not going to be a good starter option for diving into the Sonos ecosystem, but if you already have a Sonos soundbar, them it’s the perfect accessory to have even more booming bass.

Sonos Move 2 features:

The new acoustic architecture replaces Move’s single tweeter with two, unlocking a higher-fidelity stereo soundstage with crisp vocals and detailed instruments. With deep, dynamic bass powered by the precision-tuned woofer, you’ll feel the emotional charge of a live performance. With automatic Trueplay tuning, Move 2 continually optimizes the sound for its surroundings. So, no matter where you are or what you play, you get the best listening experience.

