These amFilm iPhone 15 series tempered glass screen protectors are now $5 (Save 30%)

TechMatte via Amazon is now marking down its lineup of amFilm OneTouch iPhone 15 series screen protectors. There are versions for all four of Apple’s latest smartphones, each of which comes in a 2-pack starting at $5.32 when item-specific codes are applied at checkout. We break it all down below. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Each of the bundles is down from the usual $8 price tag in order to save you 33% across the board. These are the best prices in months, too.

Each of the amFilm OneTouch screen protectors is made from tempered glass and comes with an applicator guide to make sure you line up the perfect fit. On top of just getting two of them, there’s also a pair of glass camera lens protectors to put around back. It gives you full protection for all of Apple’s latest iPhone 15 models and helps you keep things protected through the fall – whether to preserve your trade-in value for the new handsets come September or just for a little extra piece of mind.



For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

amFilm iPhone 15 Screen Protector features:

Perfect installation within 30 seconds! The screen protector is embedded in a plastic frame that fits perfectly over your phone. Set the frame on your phone, swipe down the middle, and done! Watch our Installation Video to see how easy it is to use our Innovative OneTouch Auto-Alignment Screen Protector. iPhone 15 6.1″ Screen Protectors, two auto alignment tool kits (screen protectors come pre-installed in the auto alignment tool), 2 installation accessory kits + 2 glass camera lens protector. 0.33mm thick premium tempered glass offers full coverage, scratch resistance, and drop protection for your iPhone 15 6.1″.

