Bose SoundLink Flex portable Bluetooth speaker floats along with you for $129, more from $22

Amazon is offering the Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129 shipped in various colors. Regularly $149, this is the second-lowest price we have tracked on this speaker outside of limited third-party offers and short-lived discounts from non-American markets. It comes in today matching the previous discount at the start of the new year and lands just $10 above the Amazon all-time low. The SoundLink Flex comes with a custom-engineered transducer that gives you deep, clear, and immersive audio wherever your day takes you. Its PositionIQ technology automatically optimizes your sound quality according to its surroundings while its IP67 waterproof and dustproof design – which also allows it to float on water – alongside a 12-hour battery life, will ensure that your music, podcast, or audiobook never ends prematurely. It also features controls and software updates via the Bose Connect App, USB-C charging, and even a built-in microphone for taking calls.

You can also check out our coverage of the Sony SRS-XE300 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker that is now discounted to $135. It has a waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof design, alongside a 24-hour battery life, typical wireless Bluetooth streaming capabilities, and also being able to personalize your sound control via the Sony Music Center app. It also features a microphone with echo-cancelling technology as well as enhanced effects through the Fiestable app, including connecting it to other XE300 speakers.

Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

STATE-OF-ART DESIGN: SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker is packed with exclusive technologies and a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go

CLEAREST POSSIBLE SOUND: Proprietary Position Qtechnology automatically detects the position of your portable Bluetooth speaker for optimal sound quality in any orientation or environment

WATERPROOF WIRELESS SPEAKER FOR TRAVEL: SoundLink Flex is rigorously tested to meet IP67 waterproof speaker standards. Crafted and sealed with waterproof materials, it even floats – ideal for outdoor adventures

PORTABLE BLUETOOTH SPEAKER: Built to resist water, dust, and debris, in a design that withstands drops and rust, this compact speaker goes wherever you do. It’s also easy to hold and store, and resistant to corrosion and UV light

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY: Portable speaker charges through USB-C cable (included). Lithium-ion battery offers up to 12 hours of life per charge

BUILT-IN MICROPHONE: You can make and receive calls through the portable Bluetooth speaker. Just one button accesses your phone’s Siri or Google Assistant voice input

BOSE CONNECT APP: App automatically updates the portable Bluetooth speaker with the latest software, allows you to customize settings, unlock product features, and more

Charging time: approximately 4 hours when using the original cable.

