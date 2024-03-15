Ring’s latest 2023 model indoor smart cam keeps an eye on things from $36 (Reg. $60), more

Alongside an official new Amazon refurbished Ring smart home sale, we also spotted the latest 2023 model Ring Indoor Cam on sale for $40.19 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a 33% price drop and the lowest price we can find outside of the now $35.99 refurbished listing. Outside of a couple limited holiday offers at $30 and $35 last year, this is on par with the best we have tracked since its debut at last spring. It is now also within a few cents of the price of the brand new Blink Mini 2 camera we featured yesterday with some hands-on impressions. Head below for more deals and details.

Today’s deal is available on both the black and white models, delivering your choice of indoor home monitoring with 1080p HD video feeds sent directly to your smart device. Other features include color night vision, advanced pre-roll to get “a more complete picture of what happened,” real-time alerts when the camera detects movement, and Alexa support – “hear custom notifications from Echo Dot, launch video with Echo Show, and enjoy hands-free home monitoring with select Alexa-enabled devices.”

If you don’t mind going with the Amazon refurbished Ring gear, the latest sale event features notable deals with up to 41% in savings on everything from video doorbells and indoor cameras to complete home security systems and outdoor surveillance options. Pricing starts from $25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) features:

Get the whole picture – Watch over your home day or night in 1080p HD video with Live View and Color Night Vision.

Video previews – Record a few extra seconds before every motion event with Advanced Pre-Roll to get a more complete picture of what happened.

Privacy at your fingertips – Turn off your camera and mic with the manual Privacy Cover, then reactivate with a simple swivel.

Get important alerts – Get real-time alerts when the camera detects movement, and choose exactly what your camera covers so you only get notified above movement that matters.

Versatile mounting options – Find the perfect angle on a table, or mount up high with the flexible swivel mount. Indoor Cam is plug-in, making it easy to move where you need it.

