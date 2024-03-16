LEGO’s online Minifigure Factory is back, customize your own minifig now for $12

Back in the summer of 2022, the LEGO Group brought its minifigure customization from retail stores to the internet. Now, it’s back! You can once again build and buy yourself a completely unique minifgure – and this time, LEGO says it’s not going away.

The LEGO Group launched its online Minifigure Factory experience back in 2022. This beta program was sadly short-lived. You could only buy a custom figure for a few months before it came to a close. Now, it’s back! This is ultimately the same experience as before. Pricing has stayed the same at $11.99 per custom LEGO minifigure, and you can still only buy one figure per account.

The good news this time is that LEGO plans on keeping the online experience around for the foreseeable future. There’s a Q and A section towards the bottom of the landing page that walks through some tidbits about the whole offering.

I previously took a hands-on look at what to expect from the online LEGO Minifigure Factory experience. I’ll be placing an order for another custom Rikka SigFig here, but in the meantime it does look like nothing about the actual process has changed from before.

Through five different steps, you’ll be able to bring a character to life by going through the LEGO Minifigure Factory experience right here. From picking a face and hair to the torso print and even an accessory, there are quite a bit of options available. The actual accessories, hair pieces, faces, and legs have also been updated from the past few years.

Alongside just being able to select from all of the LEGO-made shirt designs, you’ll also be able to add some extra customizations to your figure. There are various glyphs and symbols that can be added, resized, and posited anywhere on the torso in order to create a custom appearance, which is then taken to the next level by being able to add whatever text you want.

At the time of writing, it seems like even if you bought a figure from the online LEGO Minifigure Factory back in 2022, you’re eligible to buy another.

