Logitech’s 11-inch Combo Touch iPad Pro keyboard folio now $132 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the 11-inch iPad Pro Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case for $132.31 shipped. This is 34% off the usual $200 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It was last on sale at $150 earlier in the year and is now another $18 off to hit the lowest price we’ve ever seen. You can also still save on the 12.9-inch mdoel at $140, down to a new low from $230. Head below for more.

Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s in-house Magic Keyboard, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard is compatible with the just-released M2 iPad Pro as well as previous-generation models. Packing a folio design, the accessory covers both the front and back of your device with support for Apple’s Smart Connector to power the backlit detachable keyboard and its built-in trackpad. It comes in either 12.9- or 11-inch versions, too. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review of the 10.2-inch model.

Today’s deals arrive before the announcement of new iPads. It should really happen any day now! As we detailed over at 9to5Mac, we’re expecting to see new models debut with OLED displays on the Pro side of the lineup, with some newer flourishes landing on the rest of the collection throughout the year, too. If you don’t plan on upgrading to the newest models, then today’s deals let you accessorize your existing iPadOS setup for less.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio features:

Four versatile use modes allow you to type, sketch, view and read without ever having to remove your iPad Pro from the keyboard case. Remove the keyboard when you’re done typing for more flexibility and enjoy 50 degrees of adjustable viewing angles. This iPad keyboard case features a responsive and reliable trackpad that allows you to use the entire surface to work and perform.

