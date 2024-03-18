Score this 4-pack of Alexa/Google TP-Link mini smart plugs at just $20 today ($5/plug)

TP-Link Tapo Ultra Mini Smart Plugs

While the Matter-supported smart plugs are all the rage right now, folks planted in the Alexa and Google home space will want to take a look at today’s deal on the TP-Link Tapo Ultra Mini Smart Plugs. You can now land a 4-pack at Amazon for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is 43% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This bundle is now undercutting last year’s Black Friday low by $5 to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. And at just $5 per plug, it is now one of the lowest prices you’ll find from a reputable brand. Head below for more details. 

Featuring TP-Link’s ultra mini form-factor, these plugs are designed to transform your traditional outlets into smart ones (you can easily fit two of these smart plugs in a single traditional 2-outlet receptacle). They provide smartphone and hands-free voice control over the electronics they are connected to – lamps, fans, coffee makers, humidifiers , holiday lighting, and more – alongside scheduling and timer action. 

If you are converting your smart home to one that supports Matter, the Linkind Matter smart plugs have now dropped even lower with pricing starting from $7.50 a pop for the 4-pack and the 2-pack is now selling down at $18 Prime shipped via Amazon. Scope those out right here and hit up our smart home hub for more. 

Tapo smart plug P105 features super easy setup with Bluetooth Onboarding, which ensures you a smoother and faster configuration experience. Tapo is trusted by over 5 Million users worldwide. UL94-V0 Flame-Retardant PC material for safety use. UL certified. 2-year warranty. Tapo wifi smart plug is fully compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of scheduling and controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice.

