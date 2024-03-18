Amazon just knocked $200 off Philips’ 3200 fully-auto espresso machine with frother at $599

Alongside ongoing price drops on the Breville Barista machines, Amazon is now offering the Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with the LatteGo Milk Frother down at $599 shipped. Regularly $799, this is a 25% price drop and the lowest we can find. Delivering $200 in savings, this is matching the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon for this one outside of a couple price drops into the $550 range. This is also the lowest price we have tracked there since the brief holiday sale events at the end of last year. Scope out the details on this pro-grade espresso solution below.

The Philips 3200 delivers a full-automatic espresso machine to your countertop with simple one-button action for iced coffees as well as other black or milk-based beverages via the touch display. Alongside the bean grinder and AquaClean system (“you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups”), this one also comes with the LatteGo Milk setup to top “your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth.”

As we mentioned above, there are a host of Breville espresso machines on sale right now, ranging from the mid-tier options right up to the higher-end models, all of which with built-in bean grinders. Those deals deliver up to $300 in savings and start at $560 shipped. Check them out right here and swing by our home goods hub for even more discounted kitchen gear.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine features:

With Philips 3200 Series easily make iced coffee and up to 5 black and milk-based coffee varieties at the touch of a button! Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans at the perfect temperature

LatteGo Milk System: Top your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth

Intuitive Touch Display: Select the perfect coffee for your mood with just one touch

My Coffee Choice Menu: Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage and choose from three different settings to suit your preferences. The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction

Powerful Filter and Easy Maintenance: Thanks to the AquaClean, enjoy clear and purified water – by changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups

