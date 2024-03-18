Amazon Blink smart home sale: Latest Outdoor 4 cam matching $65 low (Reg. $100), more

Reg. $100+ $65

Just after the debut of its brand new entry-level Blink Mini 2 camera from $40, Amazon has now unleashed a new wide-ranging sale filled with Blink smart cameras, floodlights, smart doorbells, and more. One standout here has the Blink Outdoor 4 smart camera at $64.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this model first landed last August and is now seeing a solid 45% or $55 discount. Most recently in the $100 range, it dropped to $72 for Black Friday last year and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked yet. You’re looking at the latest 4th generation outdoor model from Blink with the included Sync Module 2, delivering a wire-free smart camera solution for both indoors and out – it also comes with two AA lithium metal batteries, one mounting kit, one USB cable, and one power adapter. From within the Blink app, and you can “see, hear, and speak” to visitors or otherwise, with 1080p HD live video feeds at the ready alongside infrared night vision and two-way audio. This wireless cam features 2-year battery life before you need to pop a couple new ones in, while motion detection and Alexa voice command action are available to enhance the experience further – “connect to an Alexa-enabled device to engage live view, arm and disarm your system, and more using your voice.” More details below. 

As we mentioned above, Blink just unleashed its brand new Mini 2 smart camera. The new entry-level solution starts at $40 for use indoors for you can score it with eh outdoor kit at $50 for use around your property. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on impressions feature right here

  • Outdoor 4 is our fourth generation wire-free smart security camera that helps you protect your home inside and out right from your smartphone.
  • See and speak from the Blink app — Experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.
  • Two-year battery life — Set up yourself in minutes and get up to two years of power with the included AA lithium batteries.
  • Enhanced motion detection — Be alerted to motion faster from your smartphone with dual-zone, enhanced motion detection.
  • Person detection — Get alerts when a person is detected with embedded computer vision (CV) as part of an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately).
  • Save and share clips — Choose to store events in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 (included) plus a USB drive (sold separately).

