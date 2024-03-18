Insignia’s adjustable standing desks return to $200 low (Save $100) for one-day discount

Best Buy is offering three Insignia Adjustable Standing Desks for $199.99 shipped through the end of the day. Down from their usual $300 price tags, these desks saw very few discounts over 2023, with all three of them usually only brought down in costs during major sales events like Black Friday or Christmas. Prices often fluctuate down and around $250, with the biggest discounts taking things down further to $200. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown off the going rate and lands as a return to the all-time lowest price that we have tracked.

You’ll have three color schemes to choose from for this desk (black, oak, and mahogany), with all three providing the same 47.2-inch by 23.6-inch tabletop dimensions for plenty of workspace. Sporting a sturdy steel frame design, these desks can hold up to 110 pounds of weight and can be used at sitting heights (starting at 28.7 inches) or standing heights (maximum 48.4 inches). It is equipped with an anti-collision technology that immediately reverses the desks direction if it makes contact with any object while it is raising or lowering, and also comes with cable ties to manage your cords for a clear and organized setup.

And if you tend to have multiple devices on your desk that are all in need of charging solutions, check out the ongoing deal for the Baseus 10-in-1 35W Desktop Charging Station. It has a fast-charging 35W output total for each of its 10 ports: six ACs, two USB-As, and two USB-Cs – and even features a digital display that lets you monitor each port’s charging status in real-time alongside an array of protections from surges or lightning.

Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk features:

Standing or sitting positions19.7 in. (50 cm) height adjustment allows the desk to be used while standing (48.4 in.) or sitting (28.7 in.).

Electric switchEasily raise or lower the desk to a comfortable working height.

Sturdy designSteel frame with tabletop provides a stable work surface that holds up to 110 lbs. (49.9 kg).

Plenty of workspaceThe tabletop measures 47.2 in. × 23.6 in. to give you enough space to complete your work.

Cable ties manage your cordsKeeps your desk cleared and organized by clearing cords out of your working space.

Clean and modern lookBlack design looks professional and complements any work or home environment.

Anti-collision technologyPrevents damage by automatically reversing the desk if it hits an object while raising or lowering.

