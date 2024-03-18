LG CineBeam UHD 4K Smart Projector casts 140-inch screen for return $997 low (Reg. $1,500)

Amazon is offering the LG CineBeam HU70LAB UHD 4K Smart Home Theater Projector for $996.99 shipped. Down from its $1,500 price tag, this projector’s prices fluctuated for most of 2023 between its MSRP and $1,200. As fall rolled around costs began dropping further on occasion with Black Friday sales bringing it down to its $997 low. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat of last month’s 34% markdown off the going rate and returning costs to the all-time low from November’s Black Friday sales.

Providing a breathtaking screen size of 140 inches, this ceiling-mountable smart projector gives you 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), with a wheel-less 4-channel LED that expresses vivid pictures with virtually no color loss. It has an adopted HDR10 tone mapping that delivers optimized picture quality frame by frame – accomplished by generating animation frames between existing ones to give it a more fluid feel and look. It also comes with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support for hands-free entertainment.

And be sure to check out our coverage of the new Optoma UHZ55 Smart UHD Laser Projector, a versatile solution for all home entertainment, gaming, and home office needs. It offers easy installation features, razor-sharp image quality, a fast refresh rate of 240Hz at 1080p, and a 16.9ms response time in 4K at 60Hz for a more immersive gaming experience.

LG CineBeam HU70LAB UHD 4K Smart Projector features:

With a breathtaking screen size of up to 140 inches, the ceiling-mountable HU70LAB delivers 4K UHD resolution, leveraging XPR* with 8.3 million pixels (3840 x 2160), four times the resolution of Full HD

Wheel-less LED technology uses a 4-channel LED with RGB separate color and Dynamic green, overcoming conventional projector defects such as discoloration of LCD and the rainbow effect* of DLP for a vivid picture with rich and deep color

Remote Focus allows you to zoom in on areas on the screen with an improved 1.25x zoom. Use the included LG Magic Remote to adjust the screen size without relocating the projector

HDR 10 with Dynamic Tone Mapping delivers optimized picture quality frame by frame. TruMotion technology generates animation frames between existing ones to make animation look and feel more fluid

Use your voice to control your favorite content—AI ThinQ has Google Assistant and Alex built-in. Magic Remote and Bluetooth compatibility let you connect and navigate easily as well

